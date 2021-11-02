Toko Token (TKO) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges. Toko Token has a total market cap of $220.39 million and approximately $34.28 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toko Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

