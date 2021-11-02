Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

