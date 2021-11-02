Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TINV. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TINV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Tiga Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.