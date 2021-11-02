Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,437 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBCPU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $21,870,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $21,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $11,680,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $9,890,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $7,418,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

