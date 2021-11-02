THORChain Price Tops $16.16 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.16 or 0.00025534 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $178.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00082439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00075922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.75 or 0.99520738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.49 or 0.06962780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 257,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

