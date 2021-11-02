Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

TRI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 747,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

