Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of THRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

