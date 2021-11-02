The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

