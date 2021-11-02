The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Up 21.9% in October

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 7,510,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,344,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 287,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

