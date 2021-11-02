The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.