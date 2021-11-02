The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
