The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,511,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

