The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

