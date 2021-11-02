The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The Timken has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of The Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

