The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $768.89 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.56.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.