The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

