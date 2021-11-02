The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 133,639 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.33). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

