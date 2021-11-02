The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 384.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

MOS opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

