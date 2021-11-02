The Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

