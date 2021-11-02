The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $34,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

