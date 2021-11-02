The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KF opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

