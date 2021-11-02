The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

HSY stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

