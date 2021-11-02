The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

