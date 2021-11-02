The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 12-Month High at $423.88

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $423.88 and last traded at $422.60, with a volume of 71396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $416.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

