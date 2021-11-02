The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €183.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €192.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

