The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 399,574 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.