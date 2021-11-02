The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 399,574 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
