The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of The E.W. Scripps worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. Analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

