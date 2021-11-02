The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.