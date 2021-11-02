The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-$5.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.