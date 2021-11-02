The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-$5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.