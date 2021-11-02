The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.11. 383,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

