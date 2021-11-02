The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030,111 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,419,016 shares of company stock valued at $111,255,602 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.