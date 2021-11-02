The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.