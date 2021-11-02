The Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The Beauty Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.