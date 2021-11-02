The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

The Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

