The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 70.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $89.12 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

