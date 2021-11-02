The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $31.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,416. The AES has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -120.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The AES by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 557,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 563,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.