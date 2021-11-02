TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

