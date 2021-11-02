Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $136.58 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Tether has a market cap of $70.58 billion and approximately $136.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00081274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00076134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00101766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.50 or 1.00137651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.54 or 0.07059089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,272 coins and its circulating supply is 70,545,760,761 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.