TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $94.78 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,809,425,780 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.