Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

