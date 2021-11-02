TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $23.69 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $23.69 million and approximately $497,718.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

