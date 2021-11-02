Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

