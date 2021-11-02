Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.53 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,685. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.