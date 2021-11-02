Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Arnnon Geshuri Sells 523 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50.

TDOC traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,419. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

