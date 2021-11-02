TD Securities Trims Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price to C$39.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.50 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.