TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
