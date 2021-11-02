TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

