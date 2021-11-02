Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

