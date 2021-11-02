Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on November 24th

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TMIP opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.67. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.98 ($1.37).

In other news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 40,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

