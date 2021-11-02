Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter.

TSE:TKO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.67. 106,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$757.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

