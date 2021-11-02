Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,121 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

