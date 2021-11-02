Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

